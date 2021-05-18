These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

18 Sóller, Puerto

17 Palma, Portopí

17 Banyalbufar

17 Muro

17 Port de Pollença

17 Far de Capdepera

17 Son Servera

16 Sa Pobla

16 Pollença

16 Portocolom

16 Santa Maria

16 Colònia de Sant Pere

16 Artà

16 Binissalem

16 Sineu

16 Porreres pic.twitter.com/ZiziFFV82o — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021

16 Manacor

16 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

15 Santanyí

15 Llucmajor

15 Petra

14 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

14 Campos, Salines

14 Calvià

14 Andratx, Sant Elm

13 Palma, Universitat

13 Escorca, Lluc

11 Escorca, Son Torrella

11 Campos

10 Serra d'Alfàbiahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021

It’s 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong easterly winds and a low of 12.

Andratx is warm and sunny and 23 degrees with light winds and an overnight temperature of 13.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 22 degrees with cloudy intervals, moderate-strong winds and a low of 12.

Muro is overcast and blustery with a top temperature of 21 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.

It’s a foggy start in Esporles, with afternoon sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 13 overnight.

Check below for the forecast for the next couple of days.