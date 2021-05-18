Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Wednesday, May 20

18-05-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

It’s 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong easterly winds and a low of 12.

Andratx is warm and sunny and 23 degrees with light winds and an overnight temperature of 13.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 22 degrees with cloudy intervals, moderate-strong winds and a low of 12.

Muro is overcast and blustery with a top temperature of 21 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.

It’s a foggy start in Esporles, with afternoon sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 13 overnight.

Check below for the forecast for the next couple of days.

