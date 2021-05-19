Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy hasta las 7 h.l. en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 20, 2021
16 Far de Capdepera
15 Sóller, Puerto
15 Banyalbufar
15 Palma, Portopí
13 Portocolom
13 Colònia de Sant Pere
12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
12 Pollença
12 Santanyí
11 P. Pollença
11 Andratx, Sant Elm
11 Porreres
11 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/WRyNXwGdk1
10 Sa Pobla— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 20, 2021
10 Muro
10 Manacor
10 Aerop. Palma
10 Santa Maria
10 Sineu
10 Son Servera
10 Binissalem
10 Calvià
9 Artà
9 Petra
9 Campos, Salines
9 Serra d'Alfàbia
9 Palma, Universitat
8 Escorca, Lluc
7 Escorca, Son Torrella
7 Campos
It’s a blustery day in Palma with hazy sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze, and the daytime temperature of 23 degrees will fall to 11 overnight.
Santanyi is 22 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 12.
It’s mostly sunny in Santa Margalida with light-moderate winds, a high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12.
It’s 23 degrees in Soller with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, light northerly winds and a low of 11.
Weather forecast below from the Met Office.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/iCztwFv3kk— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 20, 2021
Here are Wednesday's maximum temperatures registered on the island.
T máx (en ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021
23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Palma, Universitat
22 Calvià
22 Campos, Salines
22 Aerop. Palma
22 Campos
22 Llucmajor
22 Porreres
22 Binissalem
22 Manacor
22 Andratx, Sant Elm
21 Banyalbufar
21 Sóller, Puerto pic.twitter.com/2TqvOKskHl
21 Port de Pollença— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2021
21 Portocolom
21 Petra
21 Artà
21 Son Servera
21 Santanyí
20 Sineu
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Pollença
20 Santa Maria
20 Far de Capdepera
20 Sa Pobla
20 Muro
17 Serra d'Alfàbia
17 Escorca, Lluc
14 Escorca, Son Torrella
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
