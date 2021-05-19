Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy hasta las 7 h.l. en #Baleares:#Mallorca

16 Far de Capdepera

15 Sóller, Puerto

15 Banyalbufar

15 Palma, Portopí

13 Portocolom

13 Colònia de Sant Pere

12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

12 Pollença

12 Santanyí

11 P. Pollença

11 Andratx, Sant Elm

11 Porreres

11 Llucmajor

10 Sa Pobla

10 Muro

10 Manacor

10 Aerop. Palma

10 Santa Maria

10 Sineu

10 Son Servera

10 Binissalem

10 Calvià

9 Artà

9 Petra

9 Campos, Salines

9 Serra d'Alfàbia

9 Palma, Universitat

8 Escorca, Lluc

7 Escorca, Son Torrella

7 Campos

It’s a blustery day in Palma with hazy sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze, and the daytime temperature of 23 degrees will fall to 11 overnight.

Santanyi is 22 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 12.

It’s mostly sunny in Santa Margalida with light-moderate winds, a high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 23 degrees in Soller with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, light northerly winds and a low of 11.

Weather forecast below from the Met Office.

Here are Wednesday's maximum temperatures registered on the island.

T máx (en ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

23 Palma, Portopí

23 Palma, Universitat

22 Calvià

22 Campos, Salines

22 Aerop. Palma

22 Campos

22 Llucmajor

22 Porreres

22 Binissalem

22 Manacor

22 Andratx, Sant Elm

21 Banyalbufar

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Port de Pollença

21 Portocolom

21 Petra

21 Artà

21 Son Servera

21 Santanyí

20 Sineu

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

20 Pollença

20 Santa Maria

20 Far de Capdepera

20 Sa Pobla

20 Muro

17 Serra d'Alfàbia

17 Escorca, Lluc

14 Escorca, Son Torrella

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.