Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Thursday, May 20.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

It’s a blustery day in Palma with hazy sunshine and a high of 22 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze, and the daytime temperature of 23 degrees will fall to 11 overnight.

Santanyi is 22 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 12.

It’s mostly sunny in Santa Margalida with light-moderate winds, a high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 23 degrees in Soller with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day, light northerly winds and a low of 11.

Weather forecast below from the Met Office.

Here are Wednesday's maximum temperatures registered on the island.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

