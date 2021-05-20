Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Friday, May 21

20-05-2021

Here are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 9.

Calvia is 24 with hazy sunshine, light to moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Son Servera is warm and sunny and 23 with a southeasterly wind and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Muro.

The mercury will hit 30 degrees in Pollensa today, but there's a strong southerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Banyalbufar is 24 degrees and sunny but very blustery with an overnight temperature of 15.

These are Thursday's maximum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Check below the forecast for this weekend and next couple of days.

