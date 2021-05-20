Here are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.

T mín ºC hoy viernes en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

7 Escorca, Son Torrella

8 Campos

9 Palma, Universitat

9 Campos, Salines

10 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Petra

10 Escorca, Lluc

10 Artà

10 Binissalem

11 Santa Maria

11 Calvià

11 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

11 Sineu pic.twitter.com/H0YyNQL41k — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 21, 2021

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 9.

Calvia is 24 with hazy sunshine, light to moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Son Servera is warm and sunny and 23 with a southeasterly wind and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Muro.

The mercury will hit 30 degrees in Pollensa today, but there's a strong southerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

Banyalbufar is 24 degrees and sunny but very blustery with an overnight temperature of 15.

These are Thursday's maximum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T máx (en ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

25 Port de Pollença

24 Porreres

24 Pollença

24 Santa Maria

24 Palma, Univ.

24 Llucmajor

24 Campos

23 Sa Pobla

23 Far de Capdepera

23 Binissalem

23 Petra

23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

23 Colònia de Sant Pere

23 Sineu

23 Santanyí

22 Muro pic.twitter.com/xqkME4OnQS — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 20, 2021

Check below the forecast for this weekend and next couple of days.