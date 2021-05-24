Bellver Castle, Palma.

23-05-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

These are the minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Palma is cloudy, wet and windy but there will be sunshine this afternoon with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 with a high of 22, moderate winds and a low of 10.

It’s 21, raining and windy in Ses Salines, with sunshine this afternoon and a low 10 degrees.

It’s pouring rain and very blustery in Muro but it will be 23 degrees when the sun comes out later, then fall to 12 after dark.

Vallemossa is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with a hit of 18 degrees and a low of 10.

This is how much it rained within the last 24 hours.

Check below the forecast for the next few days.

