These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.
T mín ºC hoy miércoles en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 26, 2021
en #Mallorca:
16 Far de Capdepera
15 Palma, Portopí
15 Sóller, Puerto
14 Banyalbufar
14 Portocolom
13 Colònia de Sant Pere
12 Santanyí
12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
12 Campos, Salines
12 Porreres
12 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/MBrCRNs0zx
It’s mostly sunny in Palma today with a high of 25 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy, very blustery in the morning and the high of 24 will drop to 11 degrees after dark.
Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.
It’s 21 and a lovely sunny day in Felanitx with moderate easterly winds and a low of 15 degrees.
Capdepera 20 and sunny with a light easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.
It’s beach weather in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees, plenty of sunshine and a low of 11.
These were the maximum temperatures registered on the island yesterday by the Met Office.
T máx ( ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 25, 2021
24 Palma, Portopí
23 Andratx, Sant Elm
23 Palma, Univ.
23 Calvià
23 Sóller, Puerto
23 Banyalbufar
22 Aerop. Palma
22 Binissalem
22 Llucmajor
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
21 Santa Maria
21 Campos, Salines
21 Porreres
21 Campos
21 Manacor pic.twitter.com/TXKzRt4sod
21 Sa Pobla— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 25, 2021
21 Petra
21 Port de Pollença
21 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Portocolom
20 Far de Capdepera
20 Son Servera
20 Pollença
20 Artà
20 Muro
20 Santanyí
19 Sineu
18 Escorca, Lluc
16 Escorca, Son Torrella
15 Serra d'Alfàbia
Check out the weather forecast for the next few days including the weekend.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/MfSWlqDaVc— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 26, 2021
