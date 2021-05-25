These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.

T mín ºC hoy miércoles en #IllesBalears

12 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/MBrCRNs0zx — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 26, 2021

It’s mostly sunny in Palma today with a high of 25 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy, very blustery in the morning and the high of 24 will drop to 11 degrees after dark.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.

It’s 21 and a lovely sunny day in Felanitx with moderate easterly winds and a low of 15 degrees.

Capdepera 20 and sunny with a light easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.

It’s beach weather in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees, plenty of sunshine and a low of 11.

These were the maximum temperatures registered on the island yesterday by the Met Office.

21 Manacor pic.twitter.com/TXKzRt4sod — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 25, 2021

15 Serra d'Alfàbia — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 25, 2021

Check out the weather forecast for the next few days including the weekend.