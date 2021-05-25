Cas Català, Mallorca.

Cas Català, Mallorca.

21-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Wednesday, May 26

These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.

It’s mostly sunny in Palma today with a high of 25 degrees, a light wind and a low of 11.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy, very blustery in the morning and the high of 24 will drop to 11 degrees after dark.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.

It’s 21 and a lovely sunny day in Felanitx with moderate easterly winds and a low of 15 degrees.

Capdepera 20 and sunny with a light easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 14 degrees.

It’s beach weather in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees, plenty of sunshine and a low of 11.

These were the maximum temperatures registered on the island yesterday by the Met Office.

Check out the weather forecast for the next few days including the weekend.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.