It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a moderate southerly wind, a high of 27 degrees and a low of 12.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and slightly cooler at 24, but there’s a lot less wind and overnight it will be 12 degrees.

It’s 23 degrees and windy in Santanyi with sunshine most of the day, but the clouds will roll in around 18:00 and the temperature will drop to 11.

Santa Margalida is lovely and sunny with a mild breeze, a high of 25 degrees and a low of 11.

It’s 23 and sunny in Escorca with evening clouds, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.