It’s another beautiful, sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 14.

Calvia is 26 with light winds, lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a soft breeze and a daytime high of 26 degrees falling to 12 after dark.

Muro is 27 degrees with sunshine all day long, a light wind to keep you cool and a low of 14.

Soller is the place to be today, it’s 29 degrees and sunny with a mild northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 16.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.