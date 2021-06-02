The sun’s out in Palma today and it’s 28 degrees with light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.
It’s foggy in Estellencs with evening sunshine, a high of 27 degrees and a low of 17.
Capdepera is 25 degrees and overcast, with some afternoon sunshine and an overnight temperature of 18.
Black clouds in sa Pobla this morning will be replaced by sunshine this afternoon, with a high of 27 degrees, a low of 18 and moderate north-easterly winds.
Early morning fog in Deya will be gone by lunchtime and the rest of the day will be partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees with an overnight temperature of 15.
These are today's minimum temperatures registered this morning by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca (noche tropical)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 3, 2021
20 P.Palma
20 Capdepera
20 P.Sóller
20 Portocolom
19 Santanyí
19 Campos, Salines
19 Banyalbufar
19 S.Servera
19 Manacor
18 Aerop.Palma
18 Artà
18 Porreres
18 C St Pere
18 Sineu
18 Llucmajorhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/wGhk8jgwnD
Check below the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/6oeULQQnnq— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 3, 2021
Currently there are no comments.