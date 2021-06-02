The sun’s out in Palma today and it’s 28 degrees with light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.

It’s foggy in Estellencs with evening sunshine, a high of 27 degrees and a low of 17.

Capdepera is 25 degrees and overcast, with some afternoon sunshine and an overnight temperature of 18.

Black clouds in sa Pobla this morning will be replaced by sunshine this afternoon, with a high of 27 degrees, a low of 18 and moderate north-easterly winds.

Early morning fog in Deya will be gone by lunchtime and the rest of the day will be partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees with an overnight temperature of 15.

These are today's minimum temperatures registered this morning by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca (noche tropical)

20 P.Palma

20 Capdepera

20 P.Sóller

20 Portocolom

19 Santanyí

19 Campos, Salines

19 Banyalbufar

19 S.Servera

19 Manacor

18 Aerop.Palma

18 Artà

18 Porreres

18 C St Pere

18 Sineu

— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 3, 2021

