Palma is 27 degrees with hazy sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 18.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a high of 26 degrees dropping to 17 overnight.

Ses Salines is 25 and overcast with occasional sunshine, 20 kilometre an hour east-northeasterly winds and a low of 16.

It’s a cloudy, windy day in Manacor with the possibility of a shower or two this afternoon, and the daytime high of 24 degrees will fall to 17 overnight.

The sun’s out in Puigpunyent and it’s 27 degrees with a few clouds here and there and a low of 18.