It’s a very wet and very windy Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees falling to 16 after dark.

Calvia is 27 and stormy with strong northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 16.

It’s 25 degrees and pouring rain in Campos, with winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 15.

It’s a miserable day in Alcudia, with a high of 23 degrees, torrential rain, high winds, a high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 17.

Deya is 24 with black clouds most of the day, rain in the evening, a light wind and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#mallorca

21 Palma, Portopí

20 Far de Capdepera

20 Sóller, Puerto

19 Banyalbufar

19 Aerop. Palma

19 Portocolom

19 Sineu

18 Calvià

19 Campos, Salines

18 Petra

18 Porreres

18 Manacor

18 Sa Pobla

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Port de Pollença

18 Muro pic.twitter.com/LweyY0tMJh — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 5, 2021

Below is the forecast for the next few days.