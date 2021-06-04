It’s a very wet and very windy Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees falling to 16 after dark.
Calvia is 27 and stormy with strong northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 16.
It’s 25 degrees and pouring rain in Campos, with winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 15.
It’s a miserable day in Alcudia, with a high of 23 degrees, torrential rain, high winds, a high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 17.
Deya is 24 with black clouds most of the day, rain in the evening, a light wind and a low of 16.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 5, 2021
21 Palma, Portopí
20 Far de Capdepera
20 Sóller, Puerto
19 Banyalbufar
19 Aerop. Palma
19 Portocolom
19 Sineu
18 Calvià
19 Campos, Salines
18 Petra
18 Porreres
18 Manacor
18 Sa Pobla
18 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Port de Pollença
18 Muro pic.twitter.com/LweyY0tMJh
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
