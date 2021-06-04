Paseo Mallorca, Palma.

Paseo Mallorca, Palma.

31-03-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a very wet and very windy Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees falling to 16 after dark.

Calvia is 27 and stormy with strong northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 16.

It’s 25 degrees and pouring rain in Campos, with winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour and a low of 15.

It’s a miserable day in Alcudia, with a high of 23 degrees, torrential rain, high winds, a high of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 17.

Deya is 24 with black clouds most of the day, rain in the evening, a light wind and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.