The sun’s shining in Palma and it’s 25 degrees with a mild wind and a low of 15.
Calvia is hot and sunny and 26 with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.
It’s a gorgeous day in Felanitx with a high of 26 degrees, light winds and a low of 17.
Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with light-moderate winds, and a top temperature of 28 dropping to 15 after dark.
And it’s 24 degrees in Banyalbufar with wall to wall sunshine, a light wind and an overnight low of 18 degrees.
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/hjpbsfVF25— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 7, 2021
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 7, 2021
19 Capdepera
17 P.Palma
17 Banyalbufar
17 P.Sóller
16 C St Pere
16 Portocolom
16 Llucmajor, Cap B.
15 Sineu
15 Pollença
15 Santanyí
15 P.Pollença
14 Muro
14 Manacor
14 Sa Pobla
14 S.Servera
14 Porreres
14 Aerop.Palmahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/ZXHYJiKksw
Currently there are no comments.