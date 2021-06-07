It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 16.

Estellencs is slightly cooler at 25 with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

It’s sunny and 26 in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 14 degrees.

Alcudia is 27 with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and a mild easterly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.

It’s a warm, sunny Tuesday in Valldemossa with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 14.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca (noche tropical)

20 Capdepera

18 P.Palma

18 P.Sóller

17 Banyalbufar

16 C St Pere

16 Portocolom

16 Pollença

16 Llucmajor, Cap B.

16 Sineu

16 Alfàbia

16 Santanyí

16 Muro

15 Sta Maria

15 Porreres

15 Llucmajor

15 Sa Poblahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/tB6lQdBgwt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2021

Below is the forecast for the next few days.