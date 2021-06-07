Mallorca.

Mallorca.

05-06-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 16.

Estellencs is slightly cooler at 25 with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

It’s sunny and 26 in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 14 degrees.

Alcudia is 27 with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and a mild easterly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.

It’s a warm, sunny Tuesday in Valldemossa with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 14.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

