It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 16.
Estellencs is slightly cooler at 25 with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.
It’s sunny and 26 in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 14 degrees.
Alcudia is 27 with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and a mild easterly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.
It’s a warm, sunny Tuesday in Valldemossa with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 14.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca (noche tropical)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 8, 2021
20 Capdepera
18 P.Palma
18 P.Sóller
17 Banyalbufar
16 C St Pere
16 Portocolom
16 Pollença
16 Llucmajor, Cap B.
16 Sineu
16 Alfàbia
16 Santanyí
16 Muro
15 Sta Maria
15 Porreres
15 Llucmajor
15 Sa Poblahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/tB6lQdBgwt
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
