Plaza de Toros, Palma.

Plaza de Toros, Palma.

05-06-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 16.

Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a nice breeze and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s sunny in Capdepera with northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 will drop to 18 overnight.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees with mild winds and a low of 17.

Banyalbufar is 26 and mostly sunny with zero wind and it will be 18 degrees overnight.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.