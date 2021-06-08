It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 16.

Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a nice breeze and a low of 15 degrees.

It’s sunny in Capdepera with northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 will drop to 18 overnight.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees with mild winds and a low of 17.

Banyalbufar is 26 and mostly sunny with zero wind and it will be 18 degrees overnight.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Noche tropical en el nordeste de la isla de #Mallorca

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

21 Far de Capdepera

18 Palma, Portopí

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Banyalbufar

18 Sóller, Puerto

18 Portocolom

17 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

17 Serra d'Alfàbia

16 Santanyí

16 Pollença

Below is the forecast for the next few days.