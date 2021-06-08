It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 27 degrees, a light southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 16.
Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a nice breeze and a low of 15 degrees.
It’s sunny in Capdepera with northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 will drop to 18 overnight.
Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees with mild winds and a low of 17.
Banyalbufar is 26 and mostly sunny with zero wind and it will be 18 degrees overnight.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Noche tropical en el nordeste de la isla de #Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 9, 2021
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
21 Far de Capdepera
18 Palma, Portopí
18 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Banyalbufar
18 Sóller, Puerto
18 Portocolom
17 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
17 Serra d'Alfàbia
16 Santanyí
16 Pollença pic.twitter.com/0z1z0mTscL
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
