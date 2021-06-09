It’s a scorcher in Palma with lots of lovely sunshine, a high of 30 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.

Calvia is 29, warm and sunny with a light wind and a low of 16 degrees

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a little bit breezy in Felanitx and the daytime temperature of 28 degrees will fall to 18 after dark.

It’s a hot one in Muro with a high of 29 degrees, light northeasterly winds and a low of 17.

Slap some suntan lotion on if you’re in Soller, the mercury will soar to 31 there today, with virtually no wind and overnight it will be 16 degrees.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Otra noche tropical en el nordeste de #Mallorca

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

21 Far de Capdepera

19 Banyalbufar

19 Palma, Portopí

19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

19 Portocolom

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Sóller, Puerto

18 Serra d'Alfàbia

18 Santanyí

17 Porreres

17 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/VNmQ0QOVoA — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 10, 2021

Below is the forecast for the next few days.