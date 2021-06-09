Mallorca.

05-06-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a scorcher in Palma with lots of lovely sunshine, a high of 30 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.

Calvia is 29, warm and sunny with a light wind and a low of 16 degrees

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a little bit breezy in Felanitx and the daytime temperature of 28 degrees will fall to 18 after dark.

It’s a hot one in Muro with a high of 29 degrees, light northeasterly winds and a low of 17.

Slap some suntan lotion on if you’re in Soller, the mercury will soar to 31 there today, with virtually no wind and overnight it will be 16 degrees.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

