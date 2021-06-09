It’s a scorcher in Palma with lots of lovely sunshine, a high of 30 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.
Calvia is 29, warm and sunny with a light wind and a low of 16 degrees
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a little bit breezy in Felanitx and the daytime temperature of 28 degrees will fall to 18 after dark.
It’s a hot one in Muro with a high of 29 degrees, light northeasterly winds and a low of 17.
Slap some suntan lotion on if you’re in Soller, the mercury will soar to 31 there today, with virtually no wind and overnight it will be 16 degrees.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Otra noche tropical en el nordeste de #Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 10, 2021
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
21 Far de Capdepera
19 Banyalbufar
19 Palma, Portopí
19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
19 Portocolom
18 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Sóller, Puerto
18 Serra d'Alfàbia
18 Santanyí
17 Porreres
17 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/VNmQ0QOVoA
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
