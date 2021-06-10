It’s about to get a lot hotter in Mallorca and by Sunday the temperature will be 10º higher than normal for this time of year, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

It's usually around 26º, but we're in for highs of 35º at the end of this week and it will be sweltering overnight too with lows of 21º, which is 5º above normal.

Friday will be hot, sunny and breezy in coastal areas with cloudy intervals and highs of 31º in Manacor, 32º in sa Pobla and 29º in Palma, Santanyi and Andratx. Overnight the temperature will hover between 16º and 20º.

Saturday will be hot, sunny and breezy in coastal areas, with highs of 31º in Palma, 30º in Santanyi and Pollensa, 32º in Soller and 33º in Santa Maria del Camí. Overnight the mercury will drop to 20º in Palma, 19º in Andratx, 18º and 19º in Inca.

Sunday will be hot and sunny with occasional clouds, coastal winds and highs of 35º in Inca, 31º in Palma, 34º in Llucmajor and 30º in Alcudia. Overnight it will be very warm with lows of 20º in Palma, 19º in Andratx and 18º in Manacor, Soller and Pollensa.

Monday will be even hotter with highs of 36º in Inca, 32º in Palma, 31º in Andratx, 33º in Manacor and 34 in sa Pobla. Overnight the temperature will hover between 18º and 21º.