Mallorca Weather Forecast for June 12

It’s a hot and sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.

Estellencs is 29 with lots of sunshine, light northeasterly winds in the morning and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s 31 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 18.

Alcudia is slightly cooler with light winds and plenty of sunshine and the daytime high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

It’s 30 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Deya with mild winds and a low of 19.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

T mín ºC hoy sábado en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

22 Far de Capdepera

21 Palma, Portopí

20 Porreres

20 Llucmajor

20 Campos, Salines

20 Banyalbufar

20 Santanyí

20 Petra

20 Portocolom

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

20 Sóller, Puerto pic.twitter.com/ldmU2CsXeU — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 12, 2021