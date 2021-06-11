Advertising
Mallorca Weather Forecast for June 12

2021-06-11 Mallorca
05-06-2021

It’s a hot and sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.

Estellencs is 29 with lots of sunshine, light northeasterly winds in the morning and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s 31 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 18.

Alcudia is slightly cooler with light winds and plenty of sunshine and the daytime high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

It’s 30 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Deya with mild winds and a low of 19.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days

