Mallorca Weather Forecast for June 12

It’s a hot and sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.
Estellencs is 29 with lots of sunshine, light northeasterly winds in the morning and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s 31 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 18.
Alcudia is slightly cooler with light winds and plenty of sunshine and the daytime high of 27 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.
It’s 30 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Deya with mild winds and a low of 19.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
T mín ºC hoy sábado en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 12, 2021
en #Mallorca:
22 Far de Capdepera
21 Palma, Portopí
20 Porreres
20 Llucmajor
20 Campos, Salines
20 Banyalbufar
20 Santanyí
20 Petra
20 Portocolom
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Sóller, Puerto pic.twitter.com/ldmU2CsXeU
Below is the forecast for the next few days
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/mKif4zL336— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 12, 2021
Currently there are no comments.