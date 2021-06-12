Palma harbour.

Palma harbour.

12-06-2021Humphrey Carter

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s roasting hot, with a high of 32 degrees, moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Calvia is 30 and gorgeous with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds in the morning and the daytime temperature of 30 degrees will drop to 17 overnight.

It’s a scorcher in Muro with a high of 33 degrees, a northeasterly breeze to cool you down and a low of 16.

Soller is 33 and sunny with almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 16.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.