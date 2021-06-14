Cabrera National Park, Mallorca.

30-05-2021CAIB

It’s a beautiful sunny Monday in Palma with a high of 30 degrees, light winds and a low of 20.

Calvia is 32 with sunshine all day long, a mild wind and an overnight low of 18 degrees.

The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 29 degrees with a bit of a breeze and a low of 22.

It’s scorching hot in Santa Margalida with a high of 35 degrees falling to 19 after dark.

It’s 31 and sunny in Deya with virtually no wind and a low of 19 degrees.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

