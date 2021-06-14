It’s a beautiful sunny Monday in Palma with a high of 30 degrees, light winds and a low of 20.

Calvia is 32 with sunshine all day long, a mild wind and an overnight low of 18 degrees.

The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 29 degrees with a bit of a breeze and a low of 22.

It’s scorching hot in Santa Margalida with a high of 35 degrees falling to 19 after dark.

It’s 31 and sunny in Deya with virtually no wind and a low of 19 degrees.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

23 Far de Capdepera

22 Banyalbufar

22 Palma, Portopí

21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Serra d'Alfàbia

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

20 Portocolom

20 P. Pollença

20 Santanyí

19 Pollença

19 Porreres

19 Sineu

19 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/59Mi1yarai — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 14, 2021

Below is the forecast for the next few days.