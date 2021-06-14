It’s a beautiful sunny Monday in Palma with a high of 30 degrees, light winds and a low of 20.
Calvia is 32 with sunshine all day long, a mild wind and an overnight low of 18 degrees.
The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 29 degrees with a bit of a breeze and a low of 22.
It’s scorching hot in Santa Margalida with a high of 35 degrees falling to 19 after dark.
It’s 31 and sunny in Deya with virtually no wind and a low of 19 degrees.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 14, 2021
23 Far de Capdepera
22 Banyalbufar
22 Palma, Portopí
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Serra d'Alfàbia
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Portocolom
20 P. Pollença
20 Santanyí
19 Pollença
19 Porreres
19 Sineu
19 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/59Mi1yarai
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/585YN9tKdB— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 14, 2021
Currently there are no comments.