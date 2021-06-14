Palma is hot and sunny with a high of 35 degrees, light winds and an overnight low of 19.
Estellencs is partly sunny partly cloudy and 31 and it will be very clammy overnight at 22 degrees.
It’s a gorgeous day in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds and a high of 32 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.
Alcudia is 30 with hazy sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 21 degrees.
It’s 32 degrees in Puigpunyent with cloudy intervals, a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Noche tropical en #Baleares:
T mín (ºC) de hoy:#Mallorca
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Palma, Portopí
23 Banyalbufar
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
22 Port de Pollença
22 Portocolom
21 Pollença
21 Porreres
21 Llucmajor
20 Manacor
20 Santanyí pic.twitter.com/GmYLQ7J0QY
weather for the next days:
weather for the next days:
