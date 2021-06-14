Cas Capsicol, Mallorca.

Cas Capsicol, Mallorca.

26-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

Palma is hot and sunny with a high of 35 degrees, light winds and an overnight low of 19.

Estellencs is partly sunny partly cloudy and 31 and it will be very clammy overnight at 22 degrees.

It’s a gorgeous day in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds and a high of 32 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Alcudia is 30 with hazy sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s 32 degrees in Puigpunyent with cloudy intervals, a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

weather for the next days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.