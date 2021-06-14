Palma is hot and sunny with a high of 35 degrees, light winds and an overnight low of 19.

Estellencs is partly sunny partly cloudy and 31 and it will be very clammy overnight at 22 degrees.

It’s a gorgeous day in Santanyi with moderate easterly winds and a high of 32 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Alcudia is 30 with hazy sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s 32 degrees in Puigpunyent with cloudy intervals, a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 21.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Noche tropical en #Baleares:

T mín (ºC) de hoy:#Mallorca

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Palma, Portopí

23 Banyalbufar

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Colònia de Sant Pere

22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

22 Port de Pollença

22 Portocolom

21 Pollença

21 Porreres

21 Llucmajor

20 Manacor

20 Santanyí pic.twitter.com/GmYLQ7J0QY — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 15, 2021

weather for the next days: