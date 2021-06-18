Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

18-06-2021J. TORRES

It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Palma with light-moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 18.

Calvia is overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a high of 30 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Soller is mostly sunny, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Forecast for the next few days:

