It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Palma with light-moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 18.

Calvia is overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a high of 30 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Soller is mostly sunny, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares

Noche tropical#Mallorca

22 P.Palma

21 Capdepera

21 P.Sóller

20 Llucmajor, Cap B.

20 Portocolom

20 Banyalbufar

20 C St Pere

20 Campos, Salines

19 Andratx

19 P.Pollença

19 Aerop.Palma

19 Pollença

19 Sineu

19 Sa Pobla

19 Santanyíhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/fn0nGfD7n8 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 18, 2021

Forecast for the next few days: