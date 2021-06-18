It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Palma with light-moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 18.
Calvia is overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a high of 30 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Soller is mostly sunny, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 16.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
Noche tropical#Mallorca
22 P.Palma
21 Capdepera
21 P.Sóller
20 Llucmajor, Cap B.
20 Portocolom
20 Banyalbufar
20 C St Pere
20 Campos, Salines
19 Andratx
19 P.Pollença
19 Aerop.Palma
19 Pollença
19 Sineu
19 Sa Pobla
19 Santanyí
Forecast for the next few days:
Forecast for the next few days:
