ses Salines lighthouse, Mallorca.

21-06-2021Ultima Hora

It’s 29 degrees and a lovely sunny day in Palma with a light southerly wind and a low of 20.

Calvia is basking in sunshine all day long with a high of 28 degrees, a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

It’s 28 and gorgeous in Santanyi with plenty of sunshine, light to moderate southerly winds and a low of 19 degrees.

Muro is scorching hot and breezy, with a high of 32 degrees falling to 18 after dark.

Deya is 29 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

