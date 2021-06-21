It’s 29 degrees and a lovely sunny day in Palma with a light southerly wind and a low of 20.
Calvia is basking in sunshine all day long with a high of 28 degrees, a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.
It’s 28 and gorgeous in Santanyi with plenty of sunshine, light to moderate southerly winds and a low of 19 degrees.
Muro is scorching hot and breezy, with a high of 32 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
Deya is 29 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 18.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
20 Andratx, Sant Elm— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 21, 2021
19 Santa Maria
19 Sineu
19 Port de Pollença
19 Sa Pobla
19 Muro
19 Artà
19 Binissalem
19 Santanyí
18 Son Servera
18 Llucmajor
18 Campos
17 Petra
17 Pollença
17 Calvià
16 Serra d'Alfàbia
16 Palma, Universitat
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/H6kDxlwRKp— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 21, 2021
