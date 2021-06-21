It’s 29 degrees and a lovely sunny day in Palma with a light southerly wind and a low of 20.

Calvia is basking in sunshine all day long with a high of 28 degrees, a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

It’s 28 and gorgeous in Santanyi with plenty of sunshine, light to moderate southerly winds and a low of 19 degrees.

Muro is scorching hot and breezy, with a high of 32 degrees falling to 18 after dark.

Deya is 29 degrees and sunny with light winds and a low of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

20 Andratx, Sant Elm

19 Santa Maria

19 Sineu

19 Port de Pollença

19 Sa Pobla

19 Muro

19 Artà

19 Binissalem

19 Santanyí

18 Son Servera

18 Llucmajor

18 Campos

17 Petra

17 Pollença

17 Calvià

16 Serra d'Alfàbia

16 Palma, Universitat — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 21, 2021

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.