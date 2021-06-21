Formentor Lighthouse, Mallorca.

22-03-2021Ultima Hora

It’s another gprgeous sunny day in Palma with a light wind, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 21.

Estellencs is 28 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Llucmajor with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 19.

Manacor is 30 degrees, hot and sunny, with mild southeasterly winds and the temperature will drop to 19 after dark.

And it’s a lovely day in Escorca with lots of sunshine, light winds, a high of 27 and a low of 15.

