It’s another beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 30 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.
Llucmajor is 32, hot and sunny with mild-moderate winds and a low of 18 degrees.
It’s a hot and breezy in Pollensa and the daytime high of 33 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.
Deya is 30 degrees and sunny with virtually no wind and a low of 18.
Minimum temperatures registered this morning:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 2, 2021
en #Mallorca:
22 Far de Capdepera
21 Palma, Portopí
20 Banyalbufar
20 Sóller, Puerto
20 Portocolom
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
19 Santanyí
19 Serra d'Alfàbia
19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
18 Sineu
18 Port de Pollença
18 Pollença pic.twitter.com/uI8JFQ7HCA
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/AHFv427I1D— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 2, 2021
