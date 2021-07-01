Playa de Palma beach, Mallorca.

23-02-2021Jaume Morey

It’s another beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 30 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

Llucmajor is 32, hot and sunny with mild-moderate winds and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s a hot and breezy in Pollensa and the daytime high of 33 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

Deya is 30 degrees and sunny with virtually no wind and a low of 18.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days:

