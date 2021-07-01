It’s another beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 31 degrees, light winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 30 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

Llucmajor is 32, hot and sunny with mild-moderate winds and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s a hot and breezy in Pollensa and the daytime high of 33 degrees will drop to 19 after dark.

Deya is 30 degrees and sunny with virtually no wind and a low of 18.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

22 Far de Capdepera

21 Palma, Portopí

20 Banyalbufar

20 Sóller, Puerto

20 Portocolom

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

19 Santanyí

19 Serra d'Alfàbia

19 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

18 Sineu

18 Port de Pollença

18 Pollença

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days: