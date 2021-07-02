Palma is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 19.
It’s 29 and sunny in Andratx with light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.
Ses Salines is 28 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, mild winds and a low of 19.
It’s a scorcher in Manacor with a high of 34 degrees, mild-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.
Puigpunyent is partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a daytime temperature of 28 degrees falling to 20 overnight.
Minimum temperatures registered this morning:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 3, 2021
en #Mallorca:
24 Palma, Portopí
23 Far de Capdepera
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Portocolom
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Santanyí
21 Calvià
21 Banyalbufar
21 Llucmajor
20 Sineu
20 Serra d'Alfàbia
20 Porreres pic.twitter.com/BwjVhwhkHo
