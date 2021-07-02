Playa es Carregador, Palmanova, Mallorca.

25-05-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 19.

It’s 29 and sunny in Andratx with light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

Ses Salines is 28 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, mild winds and a low of 19.

It’s a scorcher in Manacor with a high of 34 degrees, mild-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Puigpunyent is partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a daytime temperature of 28 degrees falling to 20 overnight.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days:

