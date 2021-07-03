Cala Comtessa, Calvia, Mallorca.

05-04-2021Archive

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a high of 33 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.

Calvia is 33 degrees with hazy sunshine, light winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with a high of 32 degrees, light-moderate winds and a low of 18.

Muro is 34 degrees with lots of sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and the mercury will dip to 19 after dark.

It’s 32 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Soller with virtually no wind and a low of 17.

