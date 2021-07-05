It’s a cloudy start in Palma but it’ll be 31 degrees when the sun comes out, with a light breeze and it will be a sweltering 21 overnight.

Calvia is hot and sunny with a high of 31 degrees, mild winds and a low of 19.

It’s 33 and mostly overcast in Llucmajor with afternoon sunshine, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees

Santa Margalida is absolutely scorching with a high of 37 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 20.

It’s sunny but blustery in Deya with a top temperature of 33 degrees falling to 19 after dark.