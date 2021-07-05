Mallorca beach.

Mallorca beach.

03-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a cloudy start in Palma but it’ll be 31 degrees when the sun comes out, with a light breeze and it will be a sweltering 21 overnight.

Calvia is hot and sunny with a high of 31 degrees, mild winds and a low of 19.

It’s 33 and mostly overcast in Llucmajor with afternoon sunshine, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees

Santa Margalida is absolutely scorching with a high of 37 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 20.

It’s sunny but blustery in Deya with a top temperature of 33 degrees falling to 19 after dark.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.