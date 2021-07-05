It’s a hazy day in Palma with some afternoon sunshine, a high of 32 and another tropical night with a low of 21 degrees.

Estellencs is 31 and sunny with strong early morning winds and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

The sun’s out in Felanitx but there's fog in the morning and evening, light to moderate southerly winds and the daytime high of 30 will fall just 7 degrees after dark.

Manacor is 35 and gorgeous with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees in Banyalbafur with plenty of sunshine, no wind at all and a low of 22.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

25 Colònia de Sant Pere

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Banyalbufar

23 Andratx, Sant Elm

23 Port de Pollença

23 Palma, Portopí

23 Sóller, Puerto

22 Porreres

22 Portocolom

22 Petra

22 Escorca, Lluc

22 Muro

21 Santanyí

21 Sa Pobla

21 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/zyNxAWHXko — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 6, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: