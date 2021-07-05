It’s a hazy day in Palma with some afternoon sunshine, a high of 32 and another tropical night with a low of 21 degrees.
Estellencs is 31 and sunny with strong early morning winds and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.
The sun’s out in Felanitx but there's fog in the morning and evening, light to moderate southerly winds and the daytime high of 30 will fall just 7 degrees after dark.
Manacor is 35 and gorgeous with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees.
It’s 30 degrees in Banyalbafur with plenty of sunshine, no wind at all and a low of 22.
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
25 Colònia de Sant Pere
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Banyalbufar
23 Andratx, Sant Elm
23 Port de Pollença
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Sóller, Puerto
22 Porreres
22 Portocolom
22 Petra
22 Escorca, Lluc
22 Muro
21 Santanyí
21 Sa Pobla
21 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/zyNxAWHXko
Weather forecast for the next few days:
