Alcudia beach, Mallorca.

30-06-2021Cati Cladera

Weather Forecast

It’s a hazy day in Palma with some afternoon sunshine, a high of 32 and another tropical night with a low of 21 degrees.

Estellencs is 31 and sunny with strong early morning winds and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

The sun’s out in Felanitx but there's fog in the morning and evening, light to moderate southerly winds and the daytime high of 30 will fall just 7 degrees after dark.

Manacor is 35 and gorgeous with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees in Banyalbafur with plenty of sunshine, no wind at all and a low of 22.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

