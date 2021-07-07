Cabrera National Park, Mallorca.

30-05-2021CAIB

It’s hot, sunny and breezy in Palma today with a high of 31 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 with light winds and a low of 19 degrees.

The sun’s out in Llumajor and it’s 31 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Muro is 27 with lots of sunshine, very strong winds and a low of 20 degrees.

And it’s a lovely day in Valldemossa with a high of 28 degrees, light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

