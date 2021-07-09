Tropical nights and searing temperatures are on their wayback to Mallorca over the next few days, according to Aemet spokesperson, María José Guerrero.

"We are on the verge of the second weekend of July and it’s going to be hot. From Sunday, warm air will arrive from Africa and the average temperature will be 38,” she explains.

AEMET’s predictions are for temperatures in the shade, which will reach 40º for the first time this summer, on Sunday.

On Friday the nighttime temperature will be slightly lower at 17º-21º, with east and northeasterly winds and 70-80 centimetre high waves.

Clear skies are forecast on Saturday with daytime highs of 29º and coastal breezes. There will be 10-20 centimetre waves in the north of the island and the Serra coast and 40-60 centimetres elsewhere.

Sunday will be slightly cloudy with east and southeasterly dusty winds, a daytime high of 38º and an overnight temperature of 17º-21º. There will be 10-20 centimetre waves in the north of the island and the Serra coast and 40-60 centimetres elsewhere.

“Between Sunday night and Monday it will be very hot with minimum temperatures of 25º-27º in some parts of Mallorca, but it will cool down on Tuesday with maximum temperatures of 30º and it will also be cooler overnight.”

Be prepared for Monday because the temperature is predicted to soar to 40º in the shade, with mostly cloudy skies and dusty south and southwesterly winds. It will be sweltering overnight with lows of 23º-27º.