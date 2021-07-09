It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.
Calvia is 31, hot and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Santanyi, it’s 29 degrees with southeasterly winds and the mercury will drop to 18 after dark.
Pollensa is scorching hot with a daytime high of 34 degrees, virtually no wind and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s hot one in Deya too with a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 18 when the sun goes down.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 10, 2021
23 Capdepera
22 P.Palma
21 Banyalbufar
21 P.Sóller
20 Portocolom
20 Santanyí
20 Campos, Salines
19 C St Pere
19 Porreres
19 Llucmajor, Cap B.
18 Pollença
18 Llucmajor
18 P.Pollença
18 Aerop.Palma
18 S.Servera
18 Manacor
18 Sineu
18 Alfàbia
... pic.twitter.com/Yi5NnkLMjC
Below is the weather forecast for the next few day:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/cZwyszwRT3— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 10, 2021
Currently there are no comments.