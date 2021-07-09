Cas Capsicol, Mallorca.

26-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is 31, hot and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Santanyi, it’s 29 degrees with southeasterly winds and the mercury will drop to 18 after dark.

Pollensa is scorching hot with a daytime high of 34 degrees, virtually no wind and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s hot one in Deya too with a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 18 when the sun goes down.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Below is the weather forecast for the next few day:

