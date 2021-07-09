It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is 31, hot and sunny with moderate winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Santanyi, it’s 29 degrees with southeasterly winds and the mercury will drop to 18 after dark.

Pollensa is scorching hot with a daytime high of 34 degrees, virtually no wind and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s hot one in Deya too with a top temperature of 30 degrees dropping to 18 when the sun goes down.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

23 Capdepera

22 P.Palma

21 Banyalbufar

21 P.Sóller

20 Portocolom

20 Santanyí

20 Campos, Salines

19 C St Pere

19 Porreres

19 Llucmajor, Cap B.

18 Pollença

18 Llucmajor

18 P.Pollença

18 Aerop.Palma

18 S.Servera

18 Manacor

18 Sineu

18 Alfàbia

... pic.twitter.com/Yi5NnkLMjC — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 10, 2021

Below is the weather forecast for the next few day: