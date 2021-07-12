Illetes, Mallorca.

12-07-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 33 degrees, moderate to strong winds and and a sweltering 22 overnight.

Calvia is 34 and sunny but breezy with cloudy intervals and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with a high of 33 degrees, moderate-strong southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Manacor is 28 degrees and sunny with strong winds and a low of 20.

Soller is 36 degrees and overcast with occasional sunshine, light-moderate northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 17.

