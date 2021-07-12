Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

01-05-2020P. Pellicer/J. Socias

It’s 27 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with strong northerly winds and a low of 20.

Calvia is 28 and sunny, but breezy, with cloudy intervals and an overnight low of 18 degrees.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 27 degrees with moderate northerly winds this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 19.

Sant Margalida is 29 degrees with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, northeasterly winds and a low of 18.

Valldemossa is much cooler at 23 degrees with strong northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 16.

