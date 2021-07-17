The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands little cloudy or clear skies with some clouds.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly rising and the wind will blow from the northwest in Menorca with variable direction with coastal breezes in the rest of the archipelago.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

23 Far de Capdepera

22 Palma, Portopí

21 Sóller, Puerto

20 Banyalbufar

20 Portocolom

20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

20 Colònia de Sant Pere

20 Porreres

20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

19 Port de Pollença

19 Santanyí

19 Muro

Weather forecast for the next few days: