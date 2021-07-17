Picture

Picture

18-06-2009Miquel Mestre Ginard¶

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands little cloudy or clear skies with some clouds.

Temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly rising and the wind will blow from the northwest in Menorca with variable direction with coastal breezes in the rest of the archipelago.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

