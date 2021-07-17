The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands little cloudy or clear skies with some clouds.
Temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly rising and the wind will blow from the northwest in Menorca with variable direction with coastal breezes in the rest of the archipelago.
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 17, 2021
en #Mallorca:
23 Far de Capdepera
22 Palma, Portopí
21 Sóller, Puerto
20 Banyalbufar
20 Portocolom
20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Porreres
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
19 Port de Pollença
19 Santanyí
19 Muro pic.twitter.com/ZZ570y3UYi
Weather forecast for the next few days:
