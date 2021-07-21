It’s 35 degrees in Palma, with light-moderate southerly winds and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.
Calvia is super hot and sunny with a high of 35 light winds and a low of 20.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 33 degrees and breezy with an overnight temperature of 21.
Cool off at the beach if you’re in Muro, it’s 37 degrees there today, with a light wind and a low of 21.
Soller is also 37 degrees with lots of sunshine, almost no wind and an overnight temperature of 20.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Tercer día consecutivo, #noche_tórrida en Capdepera y en gran parte de las estaciones la temperatura mínima no baja de 20ºC #noche_tropical.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 22, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
25 Capdepera
24 P.Palma
24 Banyalbufar
23 C St Pere
22 P.Sóller
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom pic.twitter.com/YbfIQyFmsc
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/9NAPAHT2cP— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 22, 2021
