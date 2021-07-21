Illetes Military Club, Mallorca.

Illetes Military Club, Mallorca.

18-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 35 degrees in Palma, with light-moderate southerly winds and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

Calvia is super hot and sunny with a high of 35 light winds and a low of 20.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 33 degrees and breezy with an overnight temperature of 21.

Cool off at the beach if you’re in Muro, it’s 37 degrees there today, with a light wind and a low of 21.

Soller is also 37 degrees with lots of sunshine, almost no wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.