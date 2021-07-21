It’s 35 degrees in Palma, with light-moderate southerly winds and it will be a sweltering 22 degrees overnight.

Calvia is super hot and sunny with a high of 35 light winds and a low of 20.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 33 degrees and breezy with an overnight temperature of 21.

Cool off at the beach if you’re in Muro, it’s 37 degrees there today, with a light wind and a low of 21.

Soller is also 37 degrees with lots of sunshine, almost no wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Tercer día consecutivo, #noche_tórrida en Capdepera y en gran parte de las estaciones la temperatura mínima no baja de 20ºC #noche_tropical.



Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

25 Capdepera

24 P.Palma

24 Banyalbufar

23 C St Pere

22 P.Sóller

22 Santanyí

22 Portocolom

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office: