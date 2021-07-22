Sant Agusti beach, Mallorca.

20-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

It’s 36 degrees, hot and sunny in Palma today with 20 kilometre an hour southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Calvia is 34 with light to moderate winds and a low of 21 degrees.

The sun’s out in Campos and it’s 36 degrees with moderate south easterly winds and the temperature will drop to 19 after dark.

Alcudia is 36 degrees and breezy with sunshine all day long and a low of 22.

It’s a hot one in Deya too with very strong winds and the daytime high of 36 degrees will fall to 21 overnight.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

