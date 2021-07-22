It’s 36 degrees, hot and sunny in Palma today with 20 kilometre an hour southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.
Calvia is 34 with light to moderate winds and a low of 21 degrees.
The sun’s out in Campos and it’s 36 degrees with moderate south easterly winds and the temperature will drop to 19 after dark.
Alcudia is 36 degrees and breezy with sunshine all day long and a low of 22.
It’s a hot one in Deya too with very strong winds and the daytime high of 36 degrees will fall to 21 overnight.
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 23, 2021
en #Mallorca:
26 Far de Capdepera
24 Palma, Portopí
24 Banyalbufar
24 Sóller, Puerto
23 Colònia de Sant Pere
23 Serra d'Alfàbia
22 Santanyí
22 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
21 Portocolom
21 Llucmajor
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc pic.twitter.com/ykakPOrPxf
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Currently there are no comments.