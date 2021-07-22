It’s 36 degrees, hot and sunny in Palma today with 20 kilometre an hour southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Calvia is 34 with light to moderate winds and a low of 21 degrees.

The sun’s out in Campos and it’s 36 degrees with moderate south easterly winds and the temperature will drop to 19 after dark.

Alcudia is 36 degrees and breezy with sunshine all day long and a low of 22.

It’s a hot one in Deya too with very strong winds and the daytime high of 36 degrees will fall to 21 overnight.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

26 Far de Capdepera

24 Palma, Portopí

24 Banyalbufar

24 Sóller, Puerto

23 Colònia de Sant Pere

23 Serra d'Alfàbia

22 Santanyí

22 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

21 Portocolom

21 Llucmajor

21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

