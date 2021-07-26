Santa Ponsa aerial video

26-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 31 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong winds and a low of 20

Calvia is overcast and breezy with a high of 33 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 31 degrees with cloudy intervals, very strong winds and a low of 20.

Alcudia is 29 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds, lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

It’s sunny, but blustery in Deya with occasional clouds, a high of 29 and a low of 20.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

