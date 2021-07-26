It’s 31 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong winds and a low of 20

Calvia is overcast and breezy with a high of 33 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 31 degrees with cloudy intervals, very strong winds and a low of 20.

Alcudia is 29 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds, lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

It’s sunny, but blustery in Deya with occasional clouds, a high of 29 and a low of 20.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

#Noche #tórrida en algunos puntos de #ibiza #Noche #tropical en el resto de #Baleares (excepto en la Sierra Tramontana)



Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

24 P.Palma

23 P.Sóller

23 Banyalbufar

22 Portocolom

22 C St Pere

22 Santanyí

22 Muro

22 Sta Maria

22 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/qqTsFSu8to — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 26, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days:

