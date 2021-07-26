It’s 31 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with strong winds and a low of 20
Calvia is overcast and breezy with a high of 33 degrees dropping to 21 after dark.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 31 degrees with cloudy intervals, very strong winds and a low of 20.
Alcudia is 29 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds, lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.
It’s sunny, but blustery in Deya with occasional clouds, a high of 29 and a low of 20.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
#Noche #tórrida en algunos puntos de #ibiza #Noche #tropical en el resto de #Baleares (excepto en la Sierra Tramontana)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 26, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
24 P.Palma
23 P.Sóller
23 Banyalbufar
22 Portocolom
22 C St Pere
22 Santanyí
22 Muro
22 Sta Maria
22 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/qqTsFSu8to
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/uFqVkyW2Vq— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 26, 2021
Currently there are no comments.