Alcudia Gate, Mallorca.

Alcudia Gate, Mallorca. archive photo.

27-07-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s another scorching hot day in Palma with a high of 34 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Estellencs and it’s 31 degrees with low-moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Campos is 34 and blustery with plenty of sunshine and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Pollensa with a northeasterly breeze and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Deya is hot and sunny and 32 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 19.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.