It’s another scorching hot day in Palma with a high of 34 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Estellencs and it’s 31 degrees with low-moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21.
Campos is 34 and blustery with plenty of sunshine and a low of 18 degrees.
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Pollensa with a northeasterly breeze and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Deya is hot and sunny and 32 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 19.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 28, 2021
en #Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Banyalbufar
22 Portocolom
21 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Santanyí
20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Campos, Salines
20 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/FrFGp2WKtl
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/6NgSa4BBkK— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 28, 2021
