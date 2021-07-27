It’s another scorching hot day in Palma with a high of 34 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Estellencs and it’s 31 degrees with low-moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Campos is 34 and blustery with plenty of sunshine and a low of 18 degrees.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Pollensa with a northeasterly breeze and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Deya is hot and sunny and 32 degrees with a northerly wind and a low of 19.

Today's minimum temperatures:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

24 Far de Capdepera

23 Palma, Portopí

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Banyalbufar

22 Portocolom

21 Colònia de Sant Pere

21 Santanyí

20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

20 Campos, Salines

20 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/FrFGp2WKtl — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 28, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: