Cala Font de sa Cala, Mallorca.

Cala Font de sa Cala, Mallorca.

01-10-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s hot, sunny and humid in Palma today, with a high of 34 degrees, light-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Calvia is 32 with a nice breeze, lots of sunshine and a low of 19.

Ses Salines is sunny and 31 with moderate easterly winds and an overnight temperture of 20 degrees.

It’s roasting in Manacor with a light easterly wind and the daytime temperature of 33 degrees will fall to 20 after dark.

There’s blue skies and sunshine all day long in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, a low of 17 and almost no wind at all.

Minimum temperatures registrered this morning:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.