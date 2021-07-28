It’s hot, sunny and humid in Palma today, with a high of 34 degrees, light-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.
Calvia is 32 with a nice breeze, lots of sunshine and a low of 19.
Ses Salines is sunny and 31 with moderate easterly winds and an overnight temperture of 20 degrees.
It’s roasting in Manacor with a light easterly wind and the daytime temperature of 33 degrees will fall to 20 after dark.
There’s blue skies and sunshine all day long in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, a low of 17 and almost no wind at all.
Minimum temperatures registrered this morning:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 29, 2021
en #Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Palma, Portopí
22 Portocolom
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Banyalbufar
22 Santanyí
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Muro
21 Port de Pollença
21 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
21 Porreres
21 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/unrSDZtRV7
Weather forecast for the next few days:
