It’s hot, sunny and humid in Palma today, with a high of 34 degrees, light-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Calvia is 32 with a nice breeze, lots of sunshine and a low of 19.

Ses Salines is sunny and 31 with moderate easterly winds and an overnight temperture of 20 degrees.

It’s roasting in Manacor with a light easterly wind and the daytime temperature of 33 degrees will fall to 20 after dark.

There’s blue skies and sunshine all day long in Soller with a high of 34 degrees, a low of 17 and almost no wind at all.

Minimum temperatures registrered this morning:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Palma, Portopí

22 Portocolom

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Banyalbufar

22 Santanyí

22 Colònia de Sant Pere

22 Muro

21 Port de Pollença

21 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

21 Porreres

21 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/unrSDZtRV7 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 29, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: