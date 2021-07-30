Palma is overcast and windy today with sunny intervals and evening showers and the daytime high of 32 will drop to 21 overnight.

Andratx is 31 and partly sunny, partly cloudy, with light southerly winds and a low of 17.

It’s 30 degrees in Felanitx with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and showers and an overnight temperature of 23.

Muro is 33 degrees and cloudy with occasional glimpses of sunshine, some evening showers and a low of 18.

It’s a foggy Saturday morning in Valdemossa; the sun will come out briefly this afternoon, but the temperature will drop from 29 to 16 degrees after dark.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Fíjate qué valores de temp. mínimas, las de esta noche. ¡ Qué calor y bochorno!

Auténtica #Noche #tropical y en 8 lugares #tórrida.



La humedad entre 80 y 90% e incluso por encima de 90 %.



Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

26 Capdepera

26 P.Palma

25 P.Pollença

25 Muro pic.twitter.com/PQkmtiqj1a — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 31, 2021

