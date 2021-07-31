Sunset in Mallorca.

Sunset in Mallorca.

30-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It's scorching hot in Mallorca and overnight it's almost impossible to sleep with the mercury hovering around the mid-20's.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, humidity levels reached 90% in some Municipalities on Friday night as islanders sweltered in temperatures of 26º in Capdepera and 25º in Palma, Pollensa, Muro and Banyalbufar.

Torrential rain and strong thunderstorms are forecast in Mallorca on Saturday, especially in the north of the Island, but if you think that means cooler nights, think again.

Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and light winds in the north and northeast of the Island will grow stronger as the day wears on, but overnight it will be hotter than ever!

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.