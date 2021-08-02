sa Forada, Mallorca.

sa Forada, Mallorca.

25-03-2021Humphrey Carter

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 30 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.

Calvia is 31 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

It’s 33 degrees, hot and sunny in Llucmajor with light-moderate winds and a low of 19.

Santa Margalida is sunny with light northeasterly winds and the daytime hi of 31 will drop to 18 after dark.

Valldemossa is slightly cooler at 26 degrees, with lots of sunshine, barely any wind and a low of 17.

This morning's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.