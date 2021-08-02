The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 30 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.
Calvia is 31 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.
It’s 33 degrees, hot and sunny in Llucmajor with light-moderate winds and a low of 19.
Santa Margalida is sunny with light northeasterly winds and the daytime hi of 31 will drop to 18 after dark.
Valldemossa is slightly cooler at 26 degrees, with lots of sunshine, barely any wind and a low of 17.
This morning's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 3, 2021
en #Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
22 Palma, Portopí
22 Banyalbufar
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Sóller, Puerto
21 Portocolom
21 Santanyí
20 Llucmajor
20 Campos, Salines
20 Porreres
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc pic.twitter.com/vxgoiuugOz
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/FBzszRTZMn— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 3, 2021
