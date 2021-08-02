The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 30 degrees with light winds and a low of 19.

Calvia is 31 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

It’s 33 degrees, hot and sunny in Llucmajor with light-moderate winds and a low of 19.

Santa Margalida is sunny with light northeasterly winds and the daytime hi of 31 will drop to 18 after dark.

Valldemossa is slightly cooler at 26 degrees, with lots of sunshine, barely any wind and a low of 17.

This morning's minimum temperatures:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

24 Far de Capdepera

22 Palma, Portopí

22 Banyalbufar

22 Colònia de Sant Pere

21 Sóller, Puerto

21 Portocolom

21 Santanyí

20 Llucmajor

20 Campos, Salines

20 Porreres

20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

Weather forecast for the next few days: