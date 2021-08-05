It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, a low of 20 and moderate southerly winds.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.
It’s 31 in Ses Salines with moderate winds, daytime sunshine, evening fog and a low of 20 degrees.
Santa Margalida is scorching hot at 36 degrees and mostly sunny with a welcome southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 20.
If you’re going hiking in Escorca be prepared, it’s 31 degrees and sunny there today with virtually no wind and a low of 16.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 6, 2021
Mallorca
24 Far de Capdepera
24 Palma, Portopí
24 Colònia de Sant Pere
23 Andratx, Sant Elm
23 Banyalbufar
22 Porreres
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Portocolom
22 Santanyí
22 Llucmajor
22 Sineu
22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
22 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/U9sckVeyrz
Weather forecast for the next few days:
