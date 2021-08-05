It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, a low of 20 and moderate southerly winds.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s 31 in Ses Salines with moderate winds, daytime sunshine, evening fog and a low of 20 degrees.

Santa Margalida is scorching hot at 36 degrees and mostly sunny with a welcome southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

If you’re going hiking in Escorca be prepared, it’s 31 degrees and sunny there today with virtually no wind and a low of 16.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

24 Far de Capdepera

24 Palma, Portopí

24 Colònia de Sant Pere

23 Andratx, Sant Elm

23 Banyalbufar

22 Porreres

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Portocolom

22 Santanyí

22 Llucmajor

22 Sineu

22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

22 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

22 Port de Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days: