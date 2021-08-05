Cas Capsicol, Mallorca.

26-05-2021Joana Pons Riu

It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a high of 32 degrees, a low of 20 and moderate southerly winds.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s 31 in Ses Salines with moderate winds, daytime sunshine, evening fog and a low of 20 degrees.

Santa Margalida is scorching hot at 36 degrees and mostly sunny with a welcome southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

If you’re going hiking in Escorca be prepared, it’s 31 degrees and sunny there today with virtually no wind and a low of 16.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

