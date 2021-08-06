Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

Playa de Muro, Mallorca. archive photo.

06-08-2021P. Pellicer/J. Socias

It’s a foggy, windswept start to the day in Palma but it will be roasting when the sun comes out at lunchtime with a high of 32 falling to 20 after dark.

It’s hot and sunny and 31 degrees in Calvia, with a light southerly wind and a low of 21.

Santanyi is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong winds, a high of 32 and an overnight temperature of 21.

It’s another scorcher in Muro with a high of 35 degrees, but the sun won’t come out until the afternoon and it’ll be a bit blustery at the beach.

Soller is 34 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, barely a waft of wind and a low of 18.

This morning's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

