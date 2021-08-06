It’s a foggy, windswept start to the day in Palma but it will be roasting when the sun comes out at lunchtime with a high of 32 falling to 20 after dark.

It’s hot and sunny and 31 degrees in Calvia, with a light southerly wind and a low of 21.

Santanyi is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong winds, a high of 32 and an overnight temperature of 21.

It’s another scorcher in Muro with a high of 35 degrees, but the sun won’t come out until the afternoon and it’ll be a bit blustery at the beach.

Soller is 34 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, barely a waft of wind and a low of 18.

This morning's minimum temperatures:

T mín (ºC) hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

25 Far de Capdepera

24 Palma, Portopí

24 Porreres

24 Portocolom

23 C. Sant Pere

23 Andratx, Sant Elm

23 Sóller, Puerto

23 P. Pollença

23 Banyalbufar

23 Llucmajor

23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

23 Manacor

22 Santanyí

22 Sineu

22 Muro pic.twitter.com/zsGRks3mWV — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 7, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: