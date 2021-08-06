It’s a foggy, windswept start to the day in Palma but it will be roasting when the sun comes out at lunchtime with a high of 32 falling to 20 after dark.
It’s hot and sunny and 31 degrees in Calvia, with a light southerly wind and a low of 21.
Santanyi is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon with strong winds, a high of 32 and an overnight temperature of 21.
It’s another scorcher in Muro with a high of 35 degrees, but the sun won’t come out until the afternoon and it’ll be a bit blustery at the beach.
Soller is 34 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, barely a waft of wind and a low of 18.
This morning's minimum temperatures:
T mín (ºC) hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
25 Far de Capdepera
24 Palma, Portopí
24 Porreres
24 Portocolom
23 C. Sant Pere
23 Andratx, Sant Elm
23 Sóller, Puerto
23 P. Pollença
23 Banyalbufar
23 Llucmajor
23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
23 Manacor
22 Santanyí
22 Sineu
22 Muro pic.twitter.com/zsGRks3mWV
Weather forecast for the next few days:
