It’s scorching in Palma, 36 degrees with barely any wind and we are in for a tropical 23 overnight!
Calvia is 37 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light southerly winds and a low of 21 degrees.
It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with cloudy intervals and light winds and the daytime high of 35 will drop to 23 after dark.
Muro is 34, sunny and windy with a low of 21.
It’s 36 degrees in Deya with hazy sunshine and strong afternoon winds and the temperature will dip to 21 when the sun goes down.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/LtQH7kIx2l— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 10, 2021
Yellow warning for high temperatures today:
Comenzamos el episodio de calor que afectará a #Baleares al menos hasta el lunes.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 10, 2021
⚠️Hoy aviso amarillo por temperaturas altas en el sur de #Menorca y sur-interior de #Mallorca.
🧐El fin de semana alcanzaríamos el pico de calor siendo además los días más calurosos del verano. pic.twitter.com/4phWx6aqPB
Currently there are no comments.