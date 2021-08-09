It’s scorching in Palma, 36 degrees with barely any wind and we are in for a tropical 23 overnight!

Calvia is 37 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light southerly winds and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with cloudy intervals and light winds and the daytime high of 35 will drop to 23 after dark.

Muro is 34, sunny and windy with a low of 21.

It’s 36 degrees in Deya with hazy sunshine and strong afternoon winds and the temperature will dip to 21 when the sun goes down.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Yellow warning for high temperatures today: