Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

10-06-2021pixabay

It’s super hot during the day in Mallorca this week and the mercury barely dips below 25 degrees overnight making it horribly uncomfortable and very difficult to sleep.

The Meteorological Agency, Aemet issued an orange alert for the Balearic Islands on Thursday because of the high temperatures.

On Thursday it was a sweltering 34.3 degrees in Banyalbufar at 06:20; 33.1 in Sant Elm at 0520; 32.1 in Colònia de Sant Pere at 05:40, and 30.4 degrees in Llucmajor at 07:10.

The lowest temperature recorded was 20 degrees in Son Torrella at 02:00 in the morning.

On Thursday, it's forecast to be 40 degrees inland and around 36 elsewhere.

Friday will be even hotter inland and 39 elsewhere and the heatwave will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 41 degrees.

Please take a bottle of water with you if you’re going out and don’t forget to slap on some sun tan lotion before you leave the house because that hot sun is brutal.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.