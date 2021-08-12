It’s super hot during the day in Mallorca this week and the mercury barely dips below 25 degrees overnight making it horribly uncomfortable and very difficult to sleep.

The Meteorological Agency, Aemet issued an orange alert for the Balearic Islands on Thursday because of the high temperatures.

T mín (ºC) hoy en #Baleares

Otra #nochetorrida con temperaturas por encima de 25 grados en muchas localidades de #Mallorca, #Ibiza y #Formentera#Mallorca:

27 Palma, Portopí

26 Sóller, Puerto

26 Son Bonet, Aerop.

26 Campos, Salines

26 Llucmajor

26 Banyalbufar

26 Far de Capdepera pic.twitter.com/aALuEPzmRg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2021

On Thursday it was a sweltering 34.3 degrees in Banyalbufar at 06:20; 33.1 in Sant Elm at 0520; 32.1 in Colònia de Sant Pere at 05:40, and 30.4 degrees in Llucmajor at 07:10.

The lowest temperature recorded was 20 degrees in Son Torrella at 02:00 in the morning.

On Thursday, it's forecast to be 40 degrees inland and around 36 elsewhere.

Friday will be even hotter inland and 39 elsewhere and the heatwave will strengthen on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 41 degrees.

Please take a bottle of water with you if you’re going out and don’t forget to slap on some sun tan lotion before you leave the house because that hot sun is brutal.