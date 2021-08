The heat wave continues and on Saturday the high was 41C. This was at just before 3pm in Sa Pobla.

Aemet has an orange alert in place for Sunday from between 12.00 and 18.59. Maximums of 40C are, like Saturday, forecast for the interior, north and northeast of Mallorca.

There are at present no alerts for Monday.

Other highs on Saturday - Sineu 39.5C; Lluc, Petra 39.4; Palma (university) 38C.