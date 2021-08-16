The Met Office forecasts for today, Monday, intervals of medium and high clouds, tending to partly cloudy or clear in the morning.

Temperatures at night with little change and daytime temperatures in decline, noticeable in the north of each island. Wind from the north-east and east.

Minimum temperatures today:

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

27 Palma, Portopí

27 Banyalbufar

26 Far de Capdepera

26 Son Bonet, Aerop.

26 Sóller, Puerto

26 Port de Pollença

26 Pollença

26 Sa Pobla

26 Colònia de Sant Pere

25 Santa Maria

25 Llucmajor

25 Binissalem

25 Porreres

25 Muro

25 Sineu pic.twitter.com/YX1NRHRwFv — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 16, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: