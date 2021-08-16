The Met Office forecasts for today, Monday, intervals of medium and high clouds, tending to partly cloudy or clear in the morning.
Temperatures at night with little change and daytime temperatures in decline, noticeable in the north of each island. Wind from the north-east and east.
Minimum temperatures today:
27 Palma, Portopí
27 Banyalbufar
26 Far de Capdepera
26 Son Bonet, Aerop.
26 Sóller, Puerto
26 Port de Pollença
26 Pollença
26 Sa Pobla
26 Colònia de Sant Pere
25 Santa Maria
25 Llucmajor
25 Binissalem
25 Porreres
25 Muro
25 Sineu pic.twitter.com/YX1NRHRwFv
Weather forecast for the next few days:
