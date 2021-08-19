Mallorca Weather Forecast for Thursday

The Met Office forecasts for today cloudy skies without ruling out, in the afternoon, some occasional and isolated showers.

Temperatures at night with little change and rising daytime temperatures. Light easterly wind, with coastal breezes.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures today:

