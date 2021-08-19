The Met Office forecasts for today cloudy skies without ruling out, in the afternoon, some occasional and isolated showers.
Temperatures at night with little change and rising daytime temperatures. Light easterly wind, with coastal breezes.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Minimum temperatures today:
en #Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Sóller, Puerto
22 Banyalbufar
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom
22 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
21 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Porreres
21 Llucmajor
21 Son Servera pic.twitter.com/6QQ9qaeepH
