It's another roasting hot Sunday, so the beaches will be as packed as Covid limits allow.

Alcudia - 31C; light to gentle northerly and easterly breezes.

Andratx - 32C; light breezes from the southeast and southwest veering northeast by evening. There's an Aemet yellow alert, suggesting highs could be 34C.

Calvia - 34C; breezes like Andratx; yellow alert.

Deya - 33C; light easterly breezes switching to westerly.

Palma - 35C; moderate southwesterly breeze easing in the afternoon and veering northeast by the evening. Some cloud forecast. Yellow alert.

Pollensa - 33C; gentle easterly breeze in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç - 33C; light to gentle easterly and southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi - 33C; light to moderate easterly and northeasterly breezes. Some cloud around.