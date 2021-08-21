It's another roasting hot Sunday, so the beaches will be as packed as Covid limits allow.
Alcudia - 31C; light to gentle northerly and easterly breezes.
Andratx - 32C; light breezes from the southeast and southwest veering northeast by evening. There's an Aemet yellow alert, suggesting highs could be 34C.
Calvia - 34C; breezes like Andratx; yellow alert.
Deya - 33C; light easterly breezes switching to westerly.
Palma - 35C; moderate southwesterly breeze easing in the afternoon and veering northeast by the evening. Some cloud forecast. Yellow alert.
Pollensa - 33C; gentle easterly breeze in the afternoon.
Sant Llorenç - 33C; light to gentle easterly and southeasterly breezes.
Santanyi - 33C; light to moderate easterly and northeasterly breezes. Some cloud around.
