Es Trenc, Mallorca

Es Trenc.

25-08-2021Javier Furones

A good day. Negligible chance of any rain. UV 7 to 8.

Alcudia - 29C (21C). Bit of cloud around in the morning, otherwise sunny; light to gentle northerly breezes.

Andratx - 28C (low 21C). Some cloud about all day, but not a lot; light to gentle southwesterly breezes.

Calvia - 30C (low 20C). Like Andratx, patchy cloud; light to moderate southwesterly and westerly breezes.

Deya - 29C (low 20C). Same story as elsewhere, sunny with occasional cloud; light breezes from the west and southwest.

Palma - 31C (low 20C). Mostly sunny; gentle to moderate southwesterlies.

Pollensa - 32C (low 21C). Patchy cloud possible in the morning; gentle to moderate northerly and westerly breezes.

Sant Llorenç - 32C (low 19C). Afternoon clear, bit of cloud likely in the morning; moderate southerly breeze, switching gentle northerly in the afternoon.

Santanyi - 30C (low 19C). Cloud possible throughout the day, but mostly sunny; gentle to moderate breezes from the south and southwest.

